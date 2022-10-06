MANSFIELD, La. – The Louisiana Supreme Court last week chose not to hear an appeal filed by a DeSoto Parish man previously convicted and sentenced to death for killing a 12-year-old Stonewall child.
The Supreme Court denied a writ application from Brian Horn, meaning the justices did not even take a look at it.
At issue were motions filed by Horn’s defense attorneys alleging the DeSoto District Attorney’s Office did not give them adequate notice of what crimes Horn was being charged with.
“My response, in short, was that’s a ludicrous motion and I don’t have to respond beyond what I’ve already done,” Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall said.
Horn, 46, of Keachi, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2014 in the March 2010 death of Justin Bloxom. He sat on death row at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola until the fall of 2018, when the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned his conviction and death sentence because of precedent set by another Louisiana case. In both cases, the defendants accused their attorneys of conceding their guilt before the juries without their approval. But the panel still said there was sufficient evidence to find Horn guilty.
A DeSoto grand jury indicted him on the same charges in 2019. Then a superseding indictment was returned in 2021.
Court shutdowns during the pandemic and an extended period in which the Department of Corrections halted transport of its inmates caused a pause in Horn’s pending trial proceedings.
DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney recently set a trial date for Horn on June 19, 2023. The jury will be picked from Vernon Parish and transported to DeSoto for the trial proceedings.
Hall said there is one other issue pending appeal to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. The defense is challenging the state’s plan to introduce evidence of Horn’s other crimes. Hall has asked for a hearing on the issue.
Horn is a twice-convicted sex offender, having served time in a Missouri prison for felony sexual assault. Still, he was able to get a job as a taxi cab driver in Shreveport.
Two weeks after he was hired, Horn, posing as a 15-year-old girl, communicated via text messages to Justin and set up a meeting. The “girl” told Justin she was sending a taxi to pick him up from a friend’s house.
Instead, Horn held Justin against his will in the car, before killing him and disposing of his body in a wooded area off U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall.
That taxi cab company no longer exists. And a new law in Louisiana and other states – called Justin’s Law – puts employment restrictions on violent sex offenders.