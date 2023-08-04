SHREVEPORT, La. - On Thursday around 4:09 p.m., Shreveport police were called to an assault and battery in the 1200 block of Murphy Street.
Upon arrival, officers found that a man was armed with a handgun.
Officers arrested Claiborne Gipson, 26. Gipson had reportedly threatened to shoot the victim with the firearm.
Further investigation revealed that Gipson was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon for prior felony offenses.
Gipson was arrested on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.