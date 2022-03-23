BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a convicted felon with a history of violence offenses who has allegedly confessed to shooting a man almost two years ago in Plain Dealing.
Carttavious Qualls, 27, of Springhill, was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. He's held on a $500,000 bond.
Bossier sheriff's detectives say Qualls is the suspected triggerman in the shooting death of Roderick "Poo-Man" Coleman, 19. He died early on the morning of Aug. 23, 2020 at a home in the 400 block of Birch Street.
There were about 100 people attending a party at the house that night. But no one came forward with an eye-witness account of who shot Coleman.
Coleman's mother, Carisa Coleman, has been relentless since then in pleading for anyone with information to contact detectives.
Detectives have been aggressively investigating the crime, which led them to Qualls, who was incarcerated in the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on an unrelated crime. There, he reportedly told correctional officers that he was the killer in the 2020 murder of Coleman.
Qualls was then transported from the BDCC to the Bossier Sheriff’s Detective’s Office, where he was interviewed by detectives. There he confessed to Coleman's murder, Bossier sheriff's detectives said.
This is not Qualls' first time behind bars.
Qualls is pending prosecution in Webster Parish for armed robbery. He has a status hearing on April 25, with a jury trial set for July 11.
Qualls pleaded guilty in 2016 to an amended charge of cruelty to a juvenile after being originally charged with forcible rape. He was sentenced to eight years in state prison and given credit for time served. His sentence was to run concurrent to any other prison time. He was already on probation for a conviction of aggravated second-degree battery.
The sexual assault took place in February 2015, when a 15-year-old victim reported Qualls forcibly raped her. A younger sibling witnessed the assault.