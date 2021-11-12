SHREVEPORT, La. -- A convicted felon who had guns in his possession while leading officers on a high speed chase last year was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote handed down the sentence for Ronnie G. Reddix, 32, of Shreveport, who was was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Reddix's arrest on Dec. 12 was the result of what first started out as a drug arrest. Officers saw him and another person rolling a marijuana cigar in a vehicle and tried to stop him. Reddix led officers on a 10-minute pursuit.
When he finally stopped, Reddix got out of the car and a firearm fell from his lap. He ran but was caught after a brief chase. A second firearm was found on the ground along the area where he ran.
Reddix ultimately admitted to possessing both guns, which were loaded.
He has a long history of previous felony convictions, which prohibited him from having firearms in his possession.
His convictions include simple burglary in 2018, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and two counts of simple burglary in 2017, simple burglary, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a Schedule IV narcotic in 2014, domestic abuse battery in 2011 and illegal use of a weapon from a motor vehicle in 2009.
The ATF and Shreveport Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.