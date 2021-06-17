SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport man convicted earlier this year of trying to kill two people in December 2017 was sentenced to 150 years in prison in Caddo District Court this week.
Carlos Martel Lynn Smith, 43, was sentenced Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to 75 years on each count, with the two terms to run consecutively. The sentence was meted out by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr., before whom Smith represented himself in his April 2021 trial.
Smith was charged with shooting two male acquaintances in the 7200 block of Bethany Street December 6, 2017. One victim was shot in the abdomen and hand, the other suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Both men survived the attack.
Smith received an enhanced sentence through a multiple offender bill filed by prosecutors. He must serve his terms without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Senae Hall and Treneisha Hill.