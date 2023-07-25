SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who failed to show up three months ago for his trial in Caddo District Court is being sought by authorities on a bench warrant.
Ladarrius Hodge, 25, who was free on bond, failed to appear in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court April 25 one day after his trial on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon began. Over defense objections, Judge Emanuel allowed the trial to resume, with the eight-woman, four-man jury empaneled that day. The next day, the jury returned its unanimous guilty-as-charged verdict after a half-hour of deliberation.
The court and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office have issued a bench warrant for Hodge’s arrest. Anyone with formation of his whereabouts should contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.