SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team (V-CAT) held a traffic stop in the 1800 block of North Market Street during an operation to combat illegal gun trafficking.
Dykerious Moore, 24, was found to be in possession of two handguns.
Further investigation determined that Moore was prohibited from owning a firearm due to having a previous felony conviction.
The firearm was seized by the officers. Moore was arrested for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.