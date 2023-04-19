SHREVEPORT, La. -- A convicted felon with a machine gun and 50 pounds of marijuana was arrested Monday during a search of a home on Knight Street, Shreveport police said Wednesday in a news release.
Montrey McNeil, 24, was booked into jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a machine gun.
Shreveport police Violent Crimes Abatement Team members and Caddo sheriff's deputies conducted the search. The machine gun, which had been altered to be fully automatic, was seized. police said.
McNeil was not supposed to have a firearm in his possession since he was previously convicted of a felony.