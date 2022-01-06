SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man convicted of manslaughter in Caddo District Court last fall was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday.
A second-felony offender, LeDarron Demarion Carter, 28, must serve his term in prison without the benefit of probation or suspension of sentence.
The six-person jury in District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s courtroom found Carter guilty in a September trial. Carter shot and killed Deverous D. Holden, 25, in the 400 block of Stoner Avenue on June 12, 2019.
Assistant District Attorneys William J. Edwards and Mekisha Smith Creal prosecuted the case, while Ben Langford defended Carter.