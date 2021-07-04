SHREVEPORT, La. – The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and sentence of a Bossier City man who in 2019 killed his girlfriend and her mother.
Frederick Dewayne Jackson is serving a 60-year sentence for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her mother, 40-year-old Maiesha Simoneaux. Jackson killed Shandrell Simoneaux, his girlfriend, in front of their two children, then shot her mother.
Jackson, 23, admitted to the shootings when he was arrested. He was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.
In January 2020, just before his trial, Jackson entered a plea agreement with the Bossier District Attorney’s Office to two counts of manslaughter. He was sentenced to 30 years on each count, with the sentences to run consecutively.
Jackson told the trial court he was pleading guilty because he was guilty. Jackson said he killed Shandrell Simoneaux in response to threats he claimed had been made against him, then killed Maiesha Simoneaux to cover up the fact that he had shot Shandrell Simoneaux.
At his sentencing, Jackson apologized to the victims’ family “for the pain (he) caused.”
Six months later, Jackson filed a motion to reconsider the sentence, arguing it was excessive because he was a first felony offender. The judge denied his motion in September, so Jackson appealed.
The state opposed Jackson’s motion, noting he had already been given a break since he was allowed to plead to a lesser offense instead of first-degree murder.
“After reviewing this record, we find no abuse of discretion with regard to the sentences imposed. The 30-year sentences were within statutory limits, and therefore, were not statutorily excessive,” the appellate court wrote.
In other decisions, the 2nd Circuit also:
- Affirmed the life sentence of Timothy Gay as a third felony habitual offender. The sentence came after Gay was convicted of armed robbery of a Line Avenue convenience store.
- Affirmed the second-degree battery conviction of John Walker. But vacated the suspension of his five-year sentence, saying it was "illegally lenient." His case was returned to the trial court for resentencing.
- Reversed a 30-day jail sentence and court order to pay court costs and a $5,000 attorney's fee for a mother who appealed a judgment holding in contempt of court for failure to obey an interim custody order.
- Affirmed the sentence of Gerald Burns for first-degree rape and armed robbery convictions. Burns was adjudicated a third-felony habitual offender and sentenced to 49 1/2 years. He appealed and was resentenced to 25 years for the rape conviction and 66 years as a habitual offender for the armed robbery conviction. Sentences are to run concurrent.
- Affirmed the conviction and 20-year sentence of Charles Wray Robertson for DWI fourth offense. However, the court remanded the case to the trial court to correct the sentence consistent with instructions in the appellate judge's ruling.
- Affirmed the trial court's ruling in denying Brittany Tyson's application for post-conviction relief in which she raised claims of actual innocence and ineffective assistance of counsel. Tyson pleaded guilty in 2013 to manslaughter and is serving a 20-year sentence in the shaking death of her four-month-old son.