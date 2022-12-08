BOSSIER CITY, La. - Cookies were delivered to 1,000-plus military members in the community today.
In total, more than 5,000 cookies were delivered for the holiday thank you event by the first sergeants to the single airmen who reside in the barracks of Barksdale Air Force Base, and by the Military Relations Committee to all of the local reserve units, MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station), local recruiters and Camp Minden.
Cookies were donated by Margaritaville Resort Casino. The Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee helped make the deliveries, along with the help of partners at Barksdale Air Force Base, the Military Affairs Council and the Barksdale Spouses Club.
“It is important to give back to our local military members for everything they do for us. We know these cookies are just a small token of our appreciation for the sacrifices they make everyday for the safety and security of our country, but we hope they feel the support and well wishes behind the gesture,” said Kattie Hollay, Bossier chamber military relations liaison.