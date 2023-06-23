SHREVEPORT, La. - Extreme heat is a major public health concern in Louisiana. The use of cooling centers as a safe location during extreme heat is a common strategy used by the CDC to help combat heat related illness.
Caddo Parish and the City Of Shreveport have opened numerous cooling centers after power outages left hundreds of thousands without access to air conditioning.
The cooling centers open are as follows:
The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA (9am-4pm)
Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA
Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (8am-8pm);
A.B. Palmer Park Community Center, 547 E. 79th Street (8:30am-7:30pm);
Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive (8:30pm-7:30pm);
Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop (8:30pm-7:30pm);
Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Road (8:30pm-7:30pm)
The Highland Center has been operating as a 24 hour shelter and cooling center.
"We have been working with Caddo Parish for a few weeks now to become a natural disaster response hub," says Executive Director of The Highland Center, Madison Poche, "and so right now we are just staying in touch to remain open as we are needed."
Exposure to extreme heat can cause cramps, exhaustion, stroke, and death. Studies from the CDC indicate that spending a few hours in a cool environment reduces the risk of heat exposure.
All centers are free to use, provide water, and access to charging ports for devices.