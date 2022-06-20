SHREVEPORT, La - It's definitely hot outside and the City of Shreveport is hoping to help those who can't cool down on their own.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and other leaders gathered Monday at the David Raines Community Center to announce the opening of nine, air conditioned cooling centers around the city. Each has designated seating areas and free bottled water.
"The city is essentially responding to a public safety situation. Temperatures are much higher than they typically are this year. Opposed to are policies have been in the past after a certain amount of time or after a certain day we're going to start, we're responding right now. We have to look after that vulnerable population who are susceptible to heat stroke and ailments from the heat, to make sure we keep them safe this summer," Perkins said.
The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:
A.B. Palmer Community Center - 547 East 79th St.
Airport Park Community Center - 6500 Kennedy Dr.
Bill Cockrell Community Center – 4109 Pines Rd.
Chris Hays Community Center – 4300 Illinois St.
David Raines Community Center - 2920 Round Grove Ln.
Hattie Perry Community Center - 4300 Ledbetter St.
Mamie Hicks Community Center - 200 Mayfair Dr.
Southern Hills Community Center - 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Valencia Park Community Center - 1800 Viking Dr.
Hours of operation for the centers are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.