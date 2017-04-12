Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Texarkana, Arkansas is hosting their 3rd annual Big Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday at the Millwood Lake Yarborough Landing.
The event will benefit the United Way of Greater Texarkana.
There is a $70 entry fee per person.
Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and ends with a final weigh in at 2 p.m.
Several prizes will also be given out totaling more than $5,000.
Entries should be in by Thursday April, 13 at 5PM.
Entry forms can be picked up and dropped off at Baits-n-Blades, 3302 Richmond Road.
Late entries will be accepted day of event from 5AM to 6AM at Yarborough Landing with a $10 late fee.
For more information, contact the United Way of Greater Texarkana.