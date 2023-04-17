BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The new owners of the former Diamond Jack casino property in Bossier City presented their master plans Monday to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board
Cordish Companies, of Baltimore, said in a subsequent news release it intends to transform the property into a "world-class Live! casino resort and entertainment destination," including the construction of a land-based Live! casino and the removal of the existing casino riverboat. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.
The proposed project is subject to approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
"We're very excited and honored to present our plans to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and thank them for their enthusiastic support of our project,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner, The Cordish Companies. "Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will be a world-class resort destination that brings a first-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality experience to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community. We look forward to working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, state and local officials, and the community to bring the project to fruition.”
“The development plan for the Diamond Jacks property that was presented this morning will be transformative, and we are thrilled to be a part of it,” said Greg Guida, Co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment. “We are looking forward to finishing up the demolition that was started in February to get the property ready for the transformation to a Live! Casino & Hotel.”
The new Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana represents an investment of $250-plus million and will feature:
- more than 47,000-square-feet of gaming space including 1,000 or more slots and electronic table games and 30 live action table games;
- an upscale 400 room resort-style hotel;
- a 25,000-square-foot, multi-purpose event center for top name entertainment, meeting, conventions, non-profit and social gatherings;
- structured and surface parking;
- and 30,000-square-feet of dining and entertainment venues including more than six food and beverage outlets featuring Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.
“The Louisiana Gaming Control Board looks forward to working with The Cordish Companies to bring a world class casino and entertainment destination to the Bossier/Shreveport market. The reputation of The Cordish Companies throughout the country to own and operate first class casinos, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment destinations is exemplary. We thank Cordish for choosing Louisiana to bring their expertise and major investment to our gaming market,” said Ronnie Johns, Louisiana Gaming Control Board chairman. “The board also wants to thank Foundation Gaming for their vision in beginning this much needed process of rebuilding a closed casino property. We will be working closely with both Foundation and Cordish to make this project a reality as soon as possible to deliver a gaming and entertainment destination that Louisiana can be proud of.”
“We are very excited to welcome The Cordish Companies team to Bossier City and look forward to working with them on this beautiful project,” said Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler said. “Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana will attract millions of visitors to our city, create substantial new jobs, and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. It’s a life changer for our region.”
In addition to renovating the hotel rooms and public space, Cordish plans to develop a new, land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat, as well as introduce a variety of new dining and entertainment concepts, including a steakhouse and an Asian restaurant.
Among the featured outlets in the facility will be Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar. The concepts are located at the front door of professional sports stadiums, entertainment and lifestyle districts and casino resort destinations across the U.S., including The Battery adjacent to Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., Ballpark Village adjacent to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo., Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in South Philadelphia’s Stadium District and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor.
Sports & Social offers guests an alternative game watching experience outside of a stadium or arena. Curated by James Beard Award Nominee Chef John Suley, Sports & Social’s menu features a selection from its made-from-scratch kitchen for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends.
The venue features multiple digital media experiences, including a LED media wall that allows guests to watch multiple games and sporting events at once. Game days at Sports & Socials feature an electric environment with elements such as emcees and DJs, live fan-cams, competitions and games, and industry-leading audio and visual displays including music and light effects. Sports & Social venues showcase a wide variety of interactive social and nostalgic arcade games throughout the space, as well as live music and special events during the week.
Born from the toughest sport on dirt, the iconic PBR Cowboy Bar lives up to its legendary namesake, Professional Bull Riders. PBR Cowboy Bars fuses that spirit with authentic country western experience. The venue offers music, bars, private VIP tables, sound and lighting and a mechanical bull.
PBR Cowboy Bar offers Freedom Friday, a night of appreciation once a month for all military personnel, veterans, first responders and public service members.
The development of Live! Casino & Hotel in Bossier City continues Cordish’s vast expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S. including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas where the Company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas.