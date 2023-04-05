BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Cordish Companies announced Wednesday an agreement to acquire Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City.
Cordish plans to redevelop the property, which has been closed since March 2020, into a Live! casino resort and entertainment destination including the construction of a land-based casino to replace the existing casino riverboat. Today’s announcement continues Cordish’s expansion across markets in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S., the company said in a news release.
The proposed project is subject to approval by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. More details will be shared in the coming months.
The company currently has over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas, along with major new developments in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
“It is incredibly exciting for The Cordish Companies to make this announcement today and to be working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment on this new opportunity in Bossier City to bring our Live! brand to Louisiana for the first time,” said Joe Weinberg, managing partner. “We are committed to creating a world-class resort destination that brings first-class gaming, dining, entertainment and hospitality amenities to the region, creates significant new jobs, and generates millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community.”
“We are thrilled to announce our agreement with The Cordish Companies and believe that the introduction of their Live! Brand in the market will have a tremendous impact on the entire northwest Louisiana Region,” stated Greg Guida, Co-CEO of Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC. “We are confident they will deliver a great product for the market, and we look forward to working with them to bring the project to fruition.”
The Cordish Companies has developed casino entertainment resorts in the U.S,. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Fla., the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Fla., Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
“Our Live! casino resort and entertainment destinations around the country have set a gold standard for best-in-class operations and customer experiences,” stated Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. “The success of Texas Live! in the Dallas Fort Worth region gives us great confidence to continue growing our Live! brand across the South Central region. We look forward to working with Foundation Gaming & Entertainment to bring a new standard in quality and excellence to Bossier City with the first land-based casino in the market.”
“This project will not only attract millions of visitors to our city annually, it will also create substantial new jobs and generate additional significant tax revenue for our community. We look forward to working closely together with Cordish and Foundation Gaming & Entertainment to bring a world-class destination to Bossier City," Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said in the release.