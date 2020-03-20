Coronavirus case confirmed in Cass County, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - County and city leaders from both sides of Texarkana gave a coronavirus update Friday from their joint operations center.
Government leaders addressed the confirmed cases in the Texarkana region.
There's one case in Bowie County, Texas, one in Cass County, Texas and one Sevier County, Arkansas.
County Judge Becky Wilbanks says the one case in Cass County is community spread, and not travel related.
The joint operations center is now expanded to include Cass County.
Emergency officials say they'll will be collecting data regarding patients who have been tested, and people under investigation.
Local officials are urging residents to stay home and limit social interactions to immediate family members.
Dr. Matt Young has been designated the Local Health Authority.
He says people should only seek out testing for the coronavirus if symptoms cannot be managed with over-the-counter medications.
"If you think you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and you don't have symptoms, it's not essential to be tested. It is essential to self quarantine for 14 days," said Young.
"Locally owned businesses need your support. However, your gathering should be limited to 10 people and keep social distancing," said Judge Bobby Howell, Bowie County, Texas.
Texas and Arkansas governors have closed all restaurants and bars for dining in, but you can still get orders to go.
All local government leaders have stressed how important it is to support those businesses.
The Texas governor has mandated that all Texas schools remain close through at least April 3.
In Arkansas, the governor has closed schools through April 17.