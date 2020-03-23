SHREVEPORT, La. - The state's public health department says Gov. John Bel Edwards' strict order for social distancing is because Louisiana has the highest growth rate of coronavirus inflections in the world.
Dr. Martha Whyte, regional director for the Louisiana Department of Health, was asked Monday about the state's dubious distinction.
Whyte said it's disappointing and the state wants to do everything it can to stem the trend.
One of the biggest questions for everyone right now is how long will schools stay closed, or businesses, she said.
"The end to all that is going to be when we start to see that curve flatten. And it eventually will do that," Whyte said. "The more we follow these guidelines about social distancing the sooner we'll see that happen."
Everyone should consider themselves positive for coronavirus whether or not they've been tested, she said.
"Any surface it can live on for a while. On soft things like tissue it's more like three hours, but on hard surfaces that can last for days," Whyte said.
The numbers are going to go up in the next 24 hours, because "we are already seeing them come into my office," Whyte said. "But a lot of that is backlog from test that were sent to private and state labs..
The public health department reported Monday the active cases had reached near 1,200 and 34 have died from COVID-19.