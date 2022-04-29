NEW ORLEANS - Since August 2021, Ann Yoachim’s mind has felt like a dry-erase board.
Yoachim was once someone who toggled through ideas easily, leading meetings as the director of Tulane’s Small Center for Collaborative Design. She had a knack for remembering small details about colleagues and all of her students’ names. She loved to cook red beans and rice, go on long, winding road trips and jog to Bayou St. John from her home in the 7th Ward.
But after a COVID-19 infection in August, everything changed.
Yoachim, who has a master’s degree in public health and was a Loeb fellow at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, could no longer find her words. She developed a stutter. In conversation, she had to write down bullet points or everything would disappear. Using brainpower left her feeling like she was under a weighted blanket without the strength to move.
“You had the ideas,” said Yoachim, 46. “And then it’s like a swipe screen … It's like you're talking, and then it's all gone.”
