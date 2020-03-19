SHREVEPORT, La. – Questions still continue about the coronavirus, and KTBS anchor Brenda Teele recently had a chance to ask some of those with disease specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini of Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Here's their question-and-answer session:
Teele: Dr. Bocchini, let's talk a little bit about the impact of novel coronavirus on the body.
Bocchini: Coronavirus is predominantly a respiratory virus. So it's going to affect the mucus membranes and the back of the throat and that's why most of the symptoms are going to be congestion, sore throat. But then, the virus can also travel down and affect the lungs. So the real problem with severe disease is that the disease has gotten down to the lungs. It can cause inflammation in the lungs, result in pneumonia, and in some cases the inflammation is so severe that patients really have a significant difficulty breathing, because of the inflammatory response.
Teele: Are there any long-term effects?
Bocchini: Well, we don't know. This is a new virus and often with pneumonia there can be some damage. But for most people the expectation is when they recover from pneumonia they recover completely.
Teele: Why do young people need to care about this disease?
Bocchini: While young people are not at risk for complications, they do potentially expose older individuals with underlying medical conditions who are at risk for complications.
Teele: What's your reaction to the recommendation of limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people?
Bocchini: An absolute number is sort of a guide and so I think that if there are 10 people from 10 different families that's different from one family or 20 people from one family. So I think people need to use common sense. But I think the most important thing is social distancing. We don't need slumber parties for kids. We don't need things that might bring children or adults together in such a way that they can transmit the infection.
Teele: What about testing centers?
Bocchini: Willis Knighton has set up a center, but that's for Willis-Knighton physicians to refer their patients and it is a drive-thru center. But it's only available right now for patients who are referred by Willis-Knighton physicians.
Teele: Actor Idris Alba says he tested positive for cororavirus but had no symptoms. Should we all consider ourselves potential carriers of the virus?
Bocchini: I think it's very clear that we have people with the virus who have no symptoms. We don't know what percentage of people have no symptoms, and we don't know how effectively people with no symptoms can spread the infection. But part of the reason for social distancing is not only to stay away from people who have symptoms, but also the possibility that infected people with no symptoms can still spread the infection.
Teele: Does that make a case for the need for more testing?
Bocchini: I think there is need for adequate testing. I think that until we have a clear idea of how many people are infected, we really don't know what the impact is within our own community. I think that one of the things that's going to happen, as the public health people are saying, different areas of the country are going to be affected at different times over the next month or two or even longer. So we really have to have a handle on what's going on within our own community so that we can make decisions on whether stricter rules of separation are needed or whether other things need to happen to protect the individuals within the community. So testing becomes a very valuable part of assessing what's going on in your own community.
Teele: On a personal level you've done this for a very long time, where does this rest with you living through something like this?
Bocchini: This is a serious problem and it's caused significant disruption to life in this country and the world. This is a big problem and it's going to have multiple ramifications. But I think the most important thing is that we do have good medical care, we do have a community that is now engaged and aware and people who are following the guidelines that are being recommended by public health, by our local leaders, and government leaders. I think all can provide the support and the information that we need to do our best to minimize the effect of this pandemic.
Teele: Our culture may never be the same again.
Bocchini: There may be significant changes over time from this pandemic. I think we will learn from this pandemic how prepared we were, what things we need to do to be better prepared in the future, and so I think there will be some lasting effects of this outbreak.
Teele: Is there anything else you want KTBS viewers to know?
Bocchini: Make sure you stay up to date because the rules are going to change as we learn more about the pandemic. New things may be recommended that we need to follow.