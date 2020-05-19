SHREVEPORT, La. -- Lack of supply and improper use of personal protective equipment is suspected -- in part -- for the alarming number of coronavirus cases in area nursing homes, according to Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Director of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.
The agency released statistics that show half or more of residents at seven nursing homes in the northwest Louisiana Region 7 have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of them is Highland Place Rehab & Nursing Center in Shreveport. We first reported on that center two weeks ago, when a source inside management sounded the alarm over lack of PPE.
Now we've learned that Highland Place has the most cases among residents of any nursing home in Louisiana. That's 124 residents, or 80 percent of the residents there. It also has some of the highest numbers for deaths of residents -- 17 -- and positive cases among staff -- 34.
And now another informant connected to management informed KTBS in a series of emails that the problem continued after our first report.
That source says Highland Place "ordered and received PPE," but the situation went "back to the way it was."
"They are out of masks again," the informant said in a follow-up email.
But after Monday's release of case numbers among residents and staff, the informant says, "A company came in and sprayed the facility with a cleaning solution. Also, they have PPE again that suddenly appeared," our source wrote.
Our call for comment from the administrator at Highland Place was not returned.
Dr. Whyte says the agency has made several pushes to get supplies to nursing homes.
"A lot of nursing homes, you have to understand, don't have a routine need for a large supply of PPE," Dr. Whyte explained. "They may have a few rooms that they isolate and they have a need for some gowns. But they don't keep a large amount on hand. So it's really been getting them in the process of ordering, as well as supplying them until their orders come in."
Dr. Whyte also says strike teams, led by an LSU infectious disease doctor with other young doctors and nurse practitioners, have been visiting nursing homes around the area. She says that operation has expanded statewide.
Dr. Whyte says they've helped them with a long list of safety protocols.
"They look at their PPE. Their usage. How are they using them? Are they using it correctly? Do they have enough testing? They also swabbed -- done their testing swabs for them. And also taught them if they wanted to in the future test their own patients," she says.
Whyte says the strike teams has also helped nursing homes get organized, such as separating the COVID-19 population from those who don't have the virus.
Dr. Whyte says her teams try to come in as more of a helping partner, rather than as a regulatory agency looking to slap homes with violations. She says the main goal is stopping the virus spread.
She adds that the health department hasn't seen willful disregard of safety protocols at nursing homes. Rather, it's been a steep learning curve.
"We have had people who say, look, we get that you're here to help us. Help us. And so I hope that's encouraging to people whose family members are there," Dr. Whyte says.
Even though the case numbers are alarming, Dr. Whyte says patients are recovering. Such as at Willow Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Arcadia, where 64 of the home’s 69 residents tested positive, and 14 have died. And 27 staff also tested positive.
She says that nursing home is now coming out on the side of the crisis.
"I don't take it lightly, the responsibility that we hold, when we go into those nursing homes and we work with them. And so I do feel like we have had a good response from nursing homes," Dr. Whyte says.
She believes that after nursing homes were locked down to visitors, asymptomatic staff may have unwittingly spread the virus inside.
If you know about and feel you need to report problems at a Louisiana nursing home, you can click here, or call this number local number: 318-676-7842.
For a list of guidelines for nursing homes during the pandemic, click here.