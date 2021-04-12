SHREVEPORT, La.—The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has completed a comprehensive investigation into the death of 31-year-old Caddo Correctional Center inmate Casey Louis Simpson Jr.
Simpson had been incarcerated at CCC for several months prior to his death.
According to the report, Simpson had complained of poor health for approximately four days prior to his death. He was evaluated in the medical facilities at CCC on two occasions in the days preceding his death. On March 16, just after 1 p.m., Simpson was found unresponsive in his cell.
Caddo 911 was called and emergency resuscitation was attempted. He was transported to Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road and was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.
An autopsy was conducted on March 17. After review of all records and autopsy results, the coroner concluded that Simpson died from diabetic ketoacidosis with acute renal failure secondary to new onset diabetes mellitus. It was also determined Simpson had hypertensive cardiovascular disease, although this did not contribute to his death.
The coroner's investigation included review of inmate and medical records from Caddo Correctional Center, hospital records from Willis-Knighton, Shreveport Fire Department ambulance records, surveillance video records of Simpson from CCC, and autopsy, laboratory and toxicology results.
The manner of death was determined to be natural, and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office for evaluation.