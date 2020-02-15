SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead after a motorcycle accident at the Interstate 49 and Interstate 220 interchange in Shreveport.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says Damon Eric Lynn,56, of New Boston, Texas was killed in the crash.
According to Caddo 911 records, the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shreveport DOTD says the accident happened on the exit ramp from I-49 South to I-220 East.
Shreveport police said speed is the most likely factor and that Lynn was wearing a helmet but not an approved DOT helmet.
He was the only person involved in the crash.
Texarkana College says Lynn was one of their police officers.
The school says he was participating in a recreational motorcycle ride with fellow police officers when the accident occurred.
The school says Lynn joined their police department back in 2016. He has also served with the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, The New Boston Texas Police Department, The Grand Prairie Police Department and law enforcement departments in Oklahoma.
The accident is still under investigation.