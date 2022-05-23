SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office confirmed 41-year-old, Spencer D. Merritt was killed in a shooting late Monday morning in Shreveport. Police said another person was critically injured.
The shooting happened at a home in the 3100 block of Fulton Street.
Police said two men were remodeling a house when a third man walked in and started shooting. The shooter then walked back to his black car and left the scene.
The injured man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening wounds.