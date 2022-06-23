SHREVEPORT, La. -- An elderly inmate reportedly beaten at the Shreveport City Jail earlier this month died Monday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Bobbie Young, 72, died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries on June 3.
An autopsy was ordered. An exact determination of the method and manner of his death is pending further investigation.
Shreveport police charged Andrew Adaway, 35, with aggravated second-degree battery for the beating. A charge of second-degree murder has since been added.
Adaway was in initially in jail on simple assault and trespassing charges. His bonds now total almost $780,000.
Young was held on a drug distribution charge.
It's not known what motivated the attack.
Young's death marks the 31st homicide to date in Caddo Parish in 2022.