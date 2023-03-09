SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two men killed in a triple shooting last month in Shreveport have been identified by the Caddo coroner.
Carvarion L. Brown, 22, and Jaeden D. Williams, 23, were killed on Feb. 26 after their vehicle was shot several times in the 700 block of Rainbow Drive in the Eden Gardens neighborhood just east of Line Avenue and north of Spring Lake. The vehicle ran into a tree after the shooting.
Brown died at the scene. Williams was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died about two hours later. A third person in the car was injured but survived.
Local residents said the gunfire was the result of a rolling gun battle. A stolen gray Camaro was found abandoned away from the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The deaths marked the 14th and 15th homicides in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date in 2023.