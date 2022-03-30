Foxborough Cove Apt death

Foxborough Cove, 8200 Pines Road.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was found late Tuesday morning inside a vehicle at a local apartment complex. 

The coroner says Kamar Woods, 25, of Shreveport, had been shot multiple times. 

His body was found inside a white Charger parked at the Foxborough Cove Apartments. A shell casing was found near the rear of the car.

Shreveport police do not have any suspects. 

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The fatal shooting is the 15th homicide this year in Shreveport. 

