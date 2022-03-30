SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was found late Tuesday morning inside a vehicle at a local apartment complex.
The coroner says Kamar Woods, 25, of Shreveport, had been shot multiple times.
His body was found inside a white Charger parked at the Foxborough Cove Apartments. A shell casing was found near the rear of the car.
Shreveport police do not have any suspects.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
The fatal shooting is the 15th homicide this year in Shreveport.