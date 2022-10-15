SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night.
Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport was shot several times while walking down Patzman Street with his girlfriend. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. The girlfriend was not injured.
Jaylin Edwards, 21, of also Shreveport was shot multiple times while walking down Mandelane Street as the drivers of two black SUVs pulled up and started firing. Edwards was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police continue their investigation into all three fatal shootings.