SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man shot in the head Sunday in front of family members has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Reginald O'Keith Jones Jr., 29, was shot multiple times at his home in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in The Cedars neighborhood in southwest Shreveport.
The shooting happened around 2:55 p.m. Jones was pronounced dead when officers arrived on the scene.
No arrest has been made, but police are accessing cameras within the neighborhood.
This homicide marks as Shreveport's 89th homicide for the year, surpassing the record of 86 in 1993.