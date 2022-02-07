SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting just before noon Monday in the city's Hollywood Heights neighborhood.
Police said a man, identified by the Caddo Coroner's Office as Shaundowian Whitehead, 27, of Shreveport, died at a home in the 4900 block of Haywood Place, which runs between McDaniel Drive and Rochester Drive just south of Waters Place and Interstate 20.
Whitehead was shot multiple times, according to the coroner.
Other details about the shooting were not immediately available from police.
The death is the seventh homicide this year in Shreveport.