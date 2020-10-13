SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man Monday night.
The Caddo Coroner's Office said Brandon R. Graham was shot in the head and taken to Willis Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road by a private vehicle.
Graham was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
Officers do not know where the shooting happened, but believe it happened in the 4200 block of Greenbriar Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit P3tips.com.
-----
