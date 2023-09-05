SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Caddo Parish man and his wife who were killed Wednesday north of Shreveport have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Nathan Grice, 43, was shot and killed by Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies who responded to a disturbance in the 4800 block of Old Mooringsport Road just before 2 a.m.
The deputies heard shots being fired from house in the 800 block of Ed's Boulevard, which runs off Old Mooringsport Road, and they returned fire, killing Grice.
Deputies searched the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as Deborah T. Grice, 44.
Autopsies for the couple, Caddo Parish's 58th and 59th homicides to date in 2023, were ordered.