SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified Shreveport's 83rd homicide victim of the year.
Darren D. Holmes, 44, was shot in the parking lot of a Linwood Avenue convenience store Sunday night. Holmes was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died a short time later.
Police said the shooting was the result of a child custody exchange between the mother and Holmes, the child's father.
Detective said Holmes pulled a gun and started shooting at the mother and her new boyfriend.
The boyfriend returned fire. He was wounded and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.