SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man fatally stabbed early Tuesday in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Maurice Williams Jr., 23, of the 7200 block of West Canal Boulevard, was stabbed during a domestic dispute at a residence in the 2700 block of Sunnybrook Street just before 12:30 a.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 1:05 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
The stabbing marks the 53rd homicide in Shreveport this year.