SHREVEPORT, La. -- The teenager who died in a fiery car crash last month has been identified by the Caddo coroner's office.
The crash on Dec. 27 in the Cedar Grove neighborhood claimed the life of 16-year-old Brandon Duncan. He died at the scene.
Duncan initially was identified as the seat passenger in the car. However, Shreveport police Cpl. Glen Heckard said Thursday that's uncertain.
Travion Jamario D'andre Jefferson, 19, of Shreveport, was the other occupant. After the crash, he was hospitalized at Ochsner LSU Health hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
"It remains undermined if he was the driver or passenger," Heckard said.
The car was in was reported stolen out of East Texas. Shreveport police spotted it and followed the driver. There was no high-speed chase, but the officer lost sight of the car just before the driver sped up and crashed into a vacant house at the corner of Wallace Avenue and West 75th Street.
No charges have been filed.