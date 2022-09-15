Flournoy Lucas fatal crash Sept. 15, 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport.

Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.

Shreveport police said Webster was the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue. The driver of a 2004 GMC Envoy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The preliminary investigation indicates one of the vehicles crossed over the double yellow lines, causing both vehicles to hit each other. The investigation is ongoing.

