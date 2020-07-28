SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified the woman who died after being found with serious burns Thursday at Shreveport's Duck Pond along East Kings Highway.
Thoma said Tracy Seward, 52, of Shreveport, was found in the body of water, a cut-off portion of the old course of the Red River in the 1000 block of East Kings Highway. She had third-degree burns over a large part of her body.
She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died Saturday.
Police said the woman was pulled from the pond by good Samaritans.
Police do not suspect foul play in the death.