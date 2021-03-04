SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed Wednesday in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milton Street.
Officers found Kaylin Williams, 21, shot several times in the upper body. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
Police say they have no suspects.
Anyone with additional information about this crime should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
