SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
He died at the scene. His was reported to Shreveport police at 6:05 a.m.
Tyson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.
-----
This version corrects an earlier report from the coroner's office that described Tyson as homeless.