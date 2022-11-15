Caddo Coroner's office logo

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.

He died at the scene. His was reported to Shreveport police at 6:05 a.m.

Tyson was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

This version corrects an earlier report from the coroner's office that described Tyson as homeless. 

 

