SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting on Centenary Boulevard Wednesday left one man dead and a search is underway for the shooter.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named the victim as Travarrious Adams, 28.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Centenary and found Adams suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The Coroner's office says he was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.
Cpl. Angie Willhite said he was pronounced dead at Oschner LSU Health.
Willhite said detectives were interviewing witnesses.
Additional details were not immediately available.