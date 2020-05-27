Centenary Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting on Centenary Boulevard Wednesday left one man dead and a search is underway for the shooter.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named the victim as Travarrious Adams, 28. 

Police responded to a shots fired call around 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of Centenary and found Adams suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The Coroner's office says he was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot. 

Cpl. Angie Willhite said he was pronounced dead at Oschner LSU Health.

Willhite said detectives were interviewing witnesses.

Additional details were not immediately available.

