SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says there has not been a COVID related death since Sunday, May 24th.
Based on the Coroner's data, there have been 191 COVID-19 related deaths in Caddo Parish.
The average age of decedents remains 71.6, with the youngest age 22, the oldest 102, with 119 of the decedents age 70 or older. There have been 77 black male deaths, 58 black female deaths, 27 white females and 29 white males.
The peak in daily COVID-19 deaths in Caddo Parish occurred April 11 when nine people died with positive virus tests. There were 10 COVID-19 deaths here in March, 111 in April and 70 to date in May.
All but a handful of the deaths were of people with known or suspected pre-existing serious health conditions.