TEXARKANA, Texas – A correctional officer and federal inmate have been sentenced for a bribery conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
“EDTX is committed to the principle that no person, regardless of their title, status, or position, is above the law,” said Ganjei. “This corrupt law enforcement officer exploited his position of public trust and endangered the inmates and staff at FCI Texarkana. This office will work tirelessly to protect the trust and confidence that East Texans have placed in their law enforcement community.”
James Thompson, 55, of Titus County pleaded guilty on Aug. 5, 2020, to conspiring to commit bribery and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. Schroeder also ordered Thompson to forfeit $17,200 in U.S. currency and cash proceeds from his scheme.
Federal inmate, Gilbert Gomez, 54, pleaded guilty on Aug. 31, 2020, to conspiring to commit bribery and was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Schroeder also ordered Gomez to forfeit $15,000 in cash proceeds from his scheme.
According to information presented in court, beginning before August 2019 and continuing through January 2020, Thompson and Gomez engaged in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the federal prison. During the scheme, Thompson received cash bribe payments and prison contraband at a post office box under the alias of “Bobby Brown.” Thompson then smuggled the contraband when he entered the facility to go to work. Gomez coordinated the scheme from inside the institution, where he arranged cash bribe payments and delivered the smuggled contraband to other inmates. Thompson and Gomez received more than $30,000 total for the contraband.