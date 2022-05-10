COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Three Webster Parish men are in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport following an explosion at a propane gas location south of Cotton Valley Monday morning.
Daniel Payne of Minden was transported from the scene by ambulance. He was burned over 40% of his body, with second-degree burns on his back, shoulders and face.
However, at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Payne was breathing on his own and talking. He was to be moved to the burn unit later in the day for full assessment.
The other two men were airlifted to the same hospital.
Reagan Hardaway of Shongaloo, son-in-law of former Webster Parish sheriff’s chief deputy Bobby Igo and wife Annette, is in extremely critical condition.
“He is not good,” Igo said around 7 p.m. Monday. “He is burned over more than 65% from head, neck and arms. He is on a vent now. The next 24 hours are critical.”
The other man, Chancey Hawk of Minden, is also in critical condition. No other information is available on him at the time of publication.
According to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker, the explosion and fire happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. It occurred at an Aeropres propane truck-loading facility off Old Highway 7.
State Police Troop G spokesman Jonathan Odom said one of the trucks caught on fire.
Louisiana State Police hazmat is in charge of the investigation.