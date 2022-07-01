MINDEN, La. -- One of three men injured in May in an explosion in Cotton Valley has died.
Chancey Hawk, 38, of Minden died Thursday. His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at City on the Hill in Minden. Burial will follow at King Solomon Baptist Church in Sibley.
Hawk, Daniel Payne of Minden and Reagan Hardaway of Shongaloo were burned when an Aeropres propane truck caught on fire and exploded at the company's truck-loading facility off Old Highway 7 south of Cotton Valley.
All were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of various stages of burn injuries.
Hardaway remains hospitalized in critical condition. Payne has since been released from the hospital.