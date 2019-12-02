COTTON VALLEY, La. — The suspected gunman in a pair of Sunday morning shooting deaths is under arrest as he undergoes treatment at Ochsner LSU Health.
With an armed guard on watch near his hospital room, Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22, of Plain Dealing faces two counts of second-degree murder.
Authorities arrested Strickland Sunday afternoon after serving warrants on the murder charges.
Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton said the shootings occurred at The Vibe nightclub in Cotton Valley around 1:15.
“Apparently an altercation (argument) took place. I believe some of the victims could very well be innocent bystanders,” Sexton said.
The died have been identified as LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 19, of Springhill and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. Three others were also shot during the melee, including Strickland and JaKyle Oliver. Sexton said Oliver was shot numerous times during the incident. The injured were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Once released from the hospital, Strickland will be taken to Caddo Detention Center, where he will be booked as a fugitive from Webster Parish. He ten will be taken to the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center near Minden.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COTTON VALLEY, La. — Authorities have named a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Cotton Valley club that left two Webster Parish residents dead.
The victims have been identified as LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 19 of Springhill and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. Three others were also shot during the incident. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One of the three, Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22 of Plain Dealing, has been identified by authorities as the suspected gunman, according to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton.
Webster Parish deputies traveled to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport Sunday afternoon to serve Strickland with a pair of warrants for charges of second-degree murder.
Sexton said there were multiple shots fired at That Vibe in the 100 block of Hawthorne Loop.
“Apparently an altercation took place around 1 a.m. I believe some of the victims could very well be innocent bystanders,” Sexton said.