AVYOLLES PARISH, La. - On Saturday around 10 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1184. This crash killed 40-year-old Michael Normand.
Investigation revealed that a UTV, driven by Normand, was eastbound on Louisiana Highway 1184. Normand lost control of the vehicle which caused it to leave the road and hit several trees. Normand and his passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Normand, who was not wearing a seatbelt or wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who also was not wearing a seatbelt or wearing a helmet, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.