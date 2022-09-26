SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport attorney is asking the city to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field because of public health concerns from lingering bat droppings.
Attorney Jerry Harper addressed those concerns to Mayor Adrian Perkins Monday in a letter saying removal of the bat droppings, also called guano, was done in such a “sloppy manner” that large amounts remain and create “substantial health risks.”
Harper demands the city cease and desist further demolition until the potential public hazard can be assessed and remediated. If not, Harper said he’ll seek a court order to stop the demolition.
Parts of the stadium, the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball field, already have been removed as the contractor, Henderson Construction, prepares this week to begin the heavy lifting part of demolishing the concrete structure.
A separate company, Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control of Denham Springs, spent a couple of weeks in August removing possibly thousands of bats that had made the vacant stadium their home. The bats were caught and released.
Company owner David Perault told KTBS in August because of all the bat poop, his team had to wear respirators and special suits. He also said they would spray Clorox throughout when they finished.
Developer Linc Coleman of U.L. Coleman Companies and some Shreveport citizens made last ditch efforts two weeks ago to talk City Council members into halting the demolition plans. But council members said it was too late to stop the wrecking crew.
U.L. Coleman is one of Harper’s clients seeking a stop to this week’s demolition.
Harper, in his letter to Perkins, said the danger to those who live and work near Fair Grounds Field is histoplasmosis. It’s an infection from breathing spores of a fungus often found in bat droppings; usually from spores that are airborne during demolition or cleanup projects.
Harper said the remaining bat droppings will “undoubtedly be disturbed and aerosolized during removal, demolition and grinding, exposing adjacent properties to a disease inducing residue,” wrote Harper. “In fact, the current activities at the site, including track hoes moving contaminated sheetrock and other surfaces is likely already emitting histoplasmosis spores into the air, before the wrecking ball commences its more dramatic effects.”
Harper points out that thousands of people will be on the nearby property at the end of October for the State Fair of Louisiana.
He invites Perkins to meet to allow a demonstration of the issues on the site, which Harper said would be “readily apparent upon inspection.”
Harper said because of the length of time the stadium was infested and the large size of the colony, the guano deposits were “quite large and extensive.”
The city is spending almost $500,000 to remove the abandoned stadium that turned into an eyesore. It's been 20 years since a major league affiliated team played there.