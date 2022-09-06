BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana is considering whether to overhaul its electric market to break up the monopolies that have controlled power generation and distribution in the state for decades, a possibility that has created battle lines between massive petrochemical plants and Cleco and Entergy, the dominant utilities.
Power suppliers are eagerly watching the effort. They’re ready to snap up huge contracts with refineries and chemical plants whose operators think they can save on one of their biggest expenses if they’re allowed to shop around.
The effort is playing out at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, where at least two of the five commissioners say they want to explore changing the decades-old rules that govern the state’s electric system. Historically, those rules have allowed companies like Entergy and Cleco to dominate the market, earning profits on their power plants and operating the wires that carry the power to customers.
