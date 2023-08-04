Lottery
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Could you imagine waking up a billionaire? It would be a life-changing event.
 
KTBS 3 talked to some hopeful Mega Millions players. 
 
People in Bossier City have dreams of hitting it big one day. 
 
"I hope I get lucky," said Vince Butler of Bossier City. 
 
Butler is buying a handful of tickets at the Valero in south Bossier on Barksdale Blvd. 
 
That's because the Mega Millions is at $1.35 billion. Imagine: the possibilities would be endless. 
 
"I'm going to give a lot to charity and take care of my family and friends," said Byron Griffin of Coushatta. 
 
It's going to be a busy Friday night for convenience stores, not only because of the lottery, but it's pay day and back-to-school. 
