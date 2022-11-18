SHREVEPORT, La. -- A candidate who was edged out of a runoff in a city council election is challenging the results in court.
The suit against elections officials in Caddo Parish and the State of Louisiana claims that new council redistricting maps were not properly followed for ballots in the District B election on November 8. It also says there were irregularities in voting machines.
"I don't think the election was fair. I don't think it was honest. It's just hard to be when there's irregularities with machines, district lines, people aren't able to vote," Carstensen told KTBS.
His suit includes signed letters from 16 people around the city complaining about those issues.
"There's a lot of redistricting that happened with B, both on all edges that had those overlapping districts. So the things that pertain to A, G, C and B and D, they all have places where they're overlapping, and there was confusion of voters there," Carstensen said.
Carstensen was the only Republican in the four-person race in District B. He finished third, 48 votes behind Democrat Mavice Hughes Thigpen, whose second place finish put her in the runoff. Democrat Gary Brooks led the way with 40 percent of the vote in results posted by the Louisiana Secretary of State.
District B includes downtown, Highland, South Highlands, Stoner Hill, and Caddo Heights.
Carstensen's case will be heard Monday morning by Caddo District Judge Mike Pitman.